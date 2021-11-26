Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) to Hold

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

MNTK opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Montauk Renewables has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 494.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 408,936 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,616,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

