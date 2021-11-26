Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) to Hold

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Panmure Gordon raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

