Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BALY. Cowen upgraded shares of Bally’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of BALY opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 2.30. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bally’s news, Director Terrence Downey purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robeson Reeves purchased 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

