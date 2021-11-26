Zacks Investment Research Lowers BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

BMTX opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. BM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that BM Technologies will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,278,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 335,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 50.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 109,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BM Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BM Technologies by 253.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 104,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

