Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADVM. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.91.

ADVM opened at $2.03 on Monday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $199.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

