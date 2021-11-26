Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) to “Buy”

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

CABGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HSBC cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

