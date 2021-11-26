Zel Hits 1-Day Volume of $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.66 or 0.00481413 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.74 or 0.00200058 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00100887 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003277 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

