Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 500 by UBS Group

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 500 target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 440 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 393 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 395 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 441.10.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

