$0.02 EPS Expected for Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.01). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reservoir Media.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06).

Several research firms have recently commented on RSVR. Craig Hallum began coverage on Reservoir Media in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reservoir Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at $120,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,620,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,269,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSVR opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82. Reservoir Media has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reservoir Media (RSVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.