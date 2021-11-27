-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Chico’s FAS reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth $65,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth $66,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $5.69. 2,809,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,395. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $696.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

