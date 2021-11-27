-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minim’s earnings. Minim posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Minim will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Minim.

Get Minim alerts:

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Minim had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

MINM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Minim in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Minim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Minim from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Minim stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.48. 29,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,799. Minim has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $67.87 million, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Minim during the third quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Minim during the third quarter worth $38,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Minim during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Minim during the third quarter worth $121,000.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minim (MINM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.