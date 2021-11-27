-$0.06 EPS Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Lightspeed POS also reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.
Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.44 million.
NYSE LSPD traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.18 and its 200 day moving average is $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.00. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $130.02.
Lightspeed POS Company Profile
Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
