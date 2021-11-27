-$0.06 EPS Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Lightspeed POS also reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.44 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSPD. TD Securities raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.71.

NYSE LSPD traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.18 and its 200 day moving average is $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.00. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.