$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings. Model N posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

MODN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $65,096.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $111,903.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,216 shares of company stock valued at $823,950 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,646,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Model N by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,812,000 after purchasing an additional 503,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 37,137 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 24.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,866,000 after purchasing an additional 444,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 10.9% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,161,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,090,000 after buying an additional 212,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MODN traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. 104,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,447. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

