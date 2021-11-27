$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

AVAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVAL remained flat at $$5.16 during trading hours on Friday. 77,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,669. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0212 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.