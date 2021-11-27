-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. OrthoPediatrics posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KIDS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 2,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $165,233.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,804 shares of company stock valued at $547,572 in the last 90 days. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KIDS stock traded down $4.02 on Friday, reaching $58.13. 54,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,911. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 0.73. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

