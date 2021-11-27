$0.30 EPS Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Diana Shipping posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 475%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in Diana Shipping by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 30,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 457.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 69,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 82,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 51,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

DSX traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 615,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,050. The company has a market cap of $385.36 million, a PE ratio of 84.22 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $6.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

