$0.44 EPS Expected for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth $406,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 130.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 68,934 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 228,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NLOK stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.99. 2,808,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,931,064. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

