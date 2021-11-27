-$0.45 EPS Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Wayfair reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 136.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $6.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.58.

Shares of NYSE W traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.42. 984,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,453. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $222.28 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 354.39 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.24.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total value of $182,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,763 shares of company stock worth $5,159,974 over the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

