$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.69. Compass Minerals International reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Shares of CMP opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.57. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -50.70%.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 249,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

