-$0.72 EPS Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will announce ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $1.06. uniQure reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7,100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $8.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QURE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair began coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $217,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,623. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 241.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,944 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in uniQure by 151.8% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 711,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after buying an additional 428,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in uniQure by 30,689.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after buying an additional 338,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in uniQure by 145.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 553,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after buying an additional 328,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 350,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 260,620 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of uniQure stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,707. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03. uniQure has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.54.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

