$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to post $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $876.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $3.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

SPR traded down $3.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,563,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,782. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $53.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

