$1.59 EPS Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to announce $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Genuine Parts reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $132.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.68. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $93.62 and a fifty-two week high of $139.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

