$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to post $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $237.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 713.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $5.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $13.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.45) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV stock traded down $9.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.53. 4,582,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,671. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $64.92 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.43.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

