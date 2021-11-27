$10.76 Billion in Sales Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to report $10.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.79 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $10.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $38.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.84 billion to $39.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $40.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.20 billion to $40.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $5.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,865. General Dynamics has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.02.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

