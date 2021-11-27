11,817 Shares in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 27.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 15.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

ACCO opened at $8.50 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $813.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

