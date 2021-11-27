15,305 Shares in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THMO. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ThermoGenesis by 55.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ThermoGenesis by 276.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 190,645 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ThermoGenesis in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on THMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ThermoGenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

ThermoGenesis stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 152.92% and a negative return on equity of 178.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

ThermoGenesis Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO).

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.