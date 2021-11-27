165,768 Shares in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 165,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.19% of Immutep at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Immutep by 19.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,291,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 213,599 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immutep by 563.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,403,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,972 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immutep in the second quarter worth approximately $3,870,000. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in Immutep by 25.0% during the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Immutep during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IMMP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Immutep in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immutep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:IMMP opened at $3.40 on Friday. Immutep Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.81 and a quick ratio of 12.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05.

About Immutep

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

