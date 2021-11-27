$2.75 EPS Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will report earnings per share of $2.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.78 and the lowest is $2.74. Qorvo posted earnings of $3.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $11.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $11.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $13.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Argus lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.61.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Qorvo by 465.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Qorvo by 352.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $4.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.11. The stock had a trading volume of 811,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,198. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $146.77 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.71.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

