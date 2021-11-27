$2.91 EPS Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings of $2.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.71. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings of $2.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $11.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.76 to $12.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.99 to $15.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock traded down $8.04 on Friday, reaching $414.92. 189,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,270. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $258.18 and a 52 week high of $435.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

