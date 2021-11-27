20,604 Shares in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IMV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IMV by 13,722.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get IMV alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMV. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of IMV from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IMV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

Shares of IMV opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $131.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.45. IMV Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). IMV had a negative return on equity of 118.77% and a negative net margin of 14,569.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IMV Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.