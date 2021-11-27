23,479 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Acquired by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,479 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,439. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNPR stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

