2,680 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Airbnb by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Airbnb by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $6.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,044,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.75 and a 200-day moving average of $158.28. The company has a market capitalization of $110.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,861,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 734,834 shares of company stock valued at $135,862,457 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Mizuho boosted their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HSBC boosted their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.19.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

