2,712 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,712 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Generac by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Generac by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in Generac by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GNRC. UBS Group lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus upped their price target on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.60.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $433.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.98. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.56 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $442.26 and a 200 day moving average of $411.30.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $8,923,700 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

