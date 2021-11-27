$278.73 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce sales of $278.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $270.51 million to $282.40 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $276.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSIS. Roth Capital upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.40.

In other OSI Systems news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $770,634.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,603.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,589 shares of company stock worth $7,648,147. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10,064.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

OSIS traded down $2.34 on Friday, hitting $91.21. 115,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,470. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $87.49 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.70.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

