$3.39 Million in Sales Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to announce sales of $3.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.47 million and the lowest is $3.30 million. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $2.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $10.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $11.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.08 million, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $15.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

ABUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 15.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 144.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABUS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 652,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,416. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.55.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

