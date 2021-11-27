$3.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to post $3.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.55 billion. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $3.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $13.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $13.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $15.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.10.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,597,751. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $10.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $291.74. The company had a trading volume of 499,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,148. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $182.83 and a 52 week high of $312.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

