$405.38 Million in Sales Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will report sales of $405.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $381.20 million to $435.42 million. Seagen reported sales of $601.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Shares of SGEN traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.50. The stock had a trading volume of 735,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,807. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.75. Seagen has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $202.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.62 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $7,442,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $1,071,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,624 shares of company stock worth $29,652,924. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,810,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,496,377,000 after acquiring an additional 160,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,250,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,080,190,000 after acquiring an additional 227,910 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,845,000 after acquiring an additional 302,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,655,000 after acquiring an additional 35,391 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

