$52.41 Million in Sales Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to post sales of $52.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.11 million to $53.70 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $46.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year sales of $205.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.31 million to $208.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $213.27 million, with estimates ranging from $208.14 million to $218.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $163,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $203,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,638 shares of company stock valued at $866,692. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after buying an additional 78,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the third quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $33.53. 40,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,135. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $624.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

