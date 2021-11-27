52,200 Shares in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 598.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 505,180 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 103.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 375,483 shares during the last quarter. 26.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONCT opened at $3.04 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $150.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.85% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ONCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

