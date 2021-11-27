$54.53 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to report $54.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.22 million and the highest is $55.01 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $54.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $212.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.09 million to $212.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $221.33 million, with estimates ranging from $219.38 million to $222.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $923,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. 33.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AINV traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,634. The firm has a market cap of $831.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

