$595.84 Million in Sales Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will post $595.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $612.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $564.00 million. Woodward posted sales of $537.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

In other Woodward news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Woodward by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Woodward by 3.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 0.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Woodward by 5.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD stock traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.03. 313,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,750. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.82. Woodward has a 1-year low of $103.02 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

