60,000 Shares in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Alpha Teknova as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth $356,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth $396,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth $2,017,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth $2,146,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,441,000. 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKNO opened at $20.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 19.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Equities analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Teknova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Alpha Teknova Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

