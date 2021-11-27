6,524 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,386,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,268,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.84. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

