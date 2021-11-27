$75.49 Million in Sales Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to post $75.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.09 million and the lowest is $75.20 million. Upland Software reported sales of $78.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year sales of $301.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $302.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $308.20 million, with estimates ranging from $304.23 million to $310.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.21. 283,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $616.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,637 shares of company stock worth $703,472 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 12.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

