888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.31

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and traded as low as $4.32. 888 shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 2,106 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EIHDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

