9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Temperato purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 73,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $99,999.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 158,529 shares of company stock valued at $191,999. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 27.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 130,019 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.