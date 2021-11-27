9,202 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MP Materials by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,294,000 after purchasing an additional 969,776 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in MP Materials by 182.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in MP Materials in the second quarter worth $4,596,000. AMS Capital Ltda increased its position in MP Materials by 66.7% in the second quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 23.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,045,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,554,000 after purchasing an additional 198,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of MP opened at $42.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 3.92. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

