$974.93 Million in Sales Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will announce sales of $974.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $920.70 million. Ventas reported sales of $921.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,417,617,000 after buying an additional 597,788 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 35.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,736,000 after buying an additional 116,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,749,000 after buying an additional 354,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

VTR traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.50. 1,476,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,568. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $61.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventas (VTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.