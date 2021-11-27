Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €28.30 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($32.16) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARL. Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($36.70) price target on Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on Aareal Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aareal Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.12 ($30.82).

Shares of ARL opened at €28.96 ($32.91) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -35.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.90. Aareal Bank has a 12-month low of €17.86 ($20.30) and a 12-month high of €29.90 ($33.98).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

