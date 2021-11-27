ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 32 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 29 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a CHF 33 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 32.77.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

